HAWLEY - Teaching and directing dramatic arts in the Windy City for many years, Hank Keil has settled in the peace and quiet the Hawley Lake Region can provide, only to find his passion for the stage renewed.

Keil spoke of his love for his adopted home and the community’s interest in acting. He is presently teaching acting classes at Black Bear Conservatory in Hawley, and is moving ahead on three short plays he would like to see performed locally.



Chicago



A native of Kingston, Pa., his undergraduate studies were at Trenton State College (now the State College of New Jersey), and completed his graduate studies at Northwestern University. In 1972 Keil moved to Chicago, which he made his home of 45 years. “I fell in love with that city,” he said.

Chicago has a great live theater tradition, he said, with Broadway plays downtown and a lot of neighborhood storefront theaters, some doing improvization, some doing scripted materials.

He had taught on both high school and college level. In Chicago he became the volunteer, Artistic Director for the nonprofit Unity Players, a community theater based the northwestern part of the city. During a span of over 30 years, Keil directed over 50 productions.

“The most exciting chapter came towards the end of my time there, we put out a notice to local playwrights that we wanted them to submit short plays there.”

The first time around they received nine scripts, and performed four of them. It was so exciting for both the theater and playwrights, the audiences grew and the theater continues to present local playwrights.

Keil said he is interested in doing something similar here, with playwrights’ works to be presented in October.



Moved to area



In September 2017 he returned to Northeastern Pennsylvania to be closer to family, and took up residence at Grandpa’s Woods in Tafton, Pike County. He visited Hawley and Milford, but in seeing Ritz Theater at Hawley and sensing the local love for theater, he felt he wanted to focus in this area. He was able to attend two of the plays at the Ritz this past summer, and said he really enjoyed it.

Additionally, he attended “Oliver,” preformed last year by the WAHS Players at Wallenpaupack Area High School, and said he was very impressed.

“It was great to get so many kids involved. Theater is such wonderful training for any profession you get into, to have that confidence and feeling of being able to perform is really special,” he said. “What a great way to get kids’ interest, to give them something to do that is constructive.”



Planning plays here



He stated that he has three short plays he would like to present over the last two weekends of October. His thought is to invite the Chicago playwrights for the opening weekend.

A venue will be announced. Auditions would occur in late August.

The long-range dream is to make this an annual event, perhaps with three other plays next year.

The three plays he hopes to present this year are:

Sibling Ribaldry by Patricia Curtis (comedy) The English Teacher by Bev Rosen (comedy) Blizzard by Chloe Bolan (drama).

Acting classes



He was introduced to Dr. Ryan Weber, owner of Black Bear Conservatory, and eventually he started performing arts classes on Saturdays. The Conservatory at the time was only holding vocal and instrumental music courses, and was interested in hosting performing art instruction.

So far he has had an acting class, directing class, scene study class, and has started in improv class. In May he will start another six week session of classes with acting classes for adults and senior citizens, and will also continue improv instruction.

Starting the first Saturday in May, the improv class will run 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the adult acting class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. No experience is needed. A little performance is done at the end of the six weeks at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, to show what they have done.



Loves to teach



Keil said he has done some acting, and noted it was important to have that experience when teaching the subject. His personal preference is in directing.

“I enjoy teaching… It’s fun to take people who may have stage fright… and teach them to relax and breath, and enjoy the performance,” Keil said.

“I love the idea of live theater, the intimacy and connection that actors have with an audience is really special,” Keil said. “As much as I enjoy film, to me live theater is where it’s at, because you have more impact, I think. It’s exciting to be part of that process.”

Kiel said he may be contacted at 570-390-4209 or keilhank@yahoo.com.







