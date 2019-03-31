BEACH LAKE – U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-8) will deliver the keynote address at the Upper Delaware Council’s 31st Annual Awards Ceremony on Sunday, April 28, at Central House Family Resort in Beach Lake.

The event is open to the public, with reservations at $28 per person due by April 19.

Rep. Cartwright was first sworn into Congress in 2013 to represent the 17th District. Following Commonwealth re-districting, he won election in Nov. 2018 and took office on Jan. 3, 2019 to represent the newly-created 8th District which includes all of Wayne, Pike and Lackawanna Counties, and portions of Luzerne and Monroe Counties.

He recently opened an 8th Congressional District Office in the Hawley Silk Mill building in Hawley to supplement his Scranton and Washington, D.C. offices.

The Congressman is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the House Democratic Leadership, including co-chairing the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

He serves as vice-chair on the Commerce-Justice-Science, Financial Services & General Government, and Military Construction-Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittees.

Rep. Cartwright has been independently recognized as a leader in gaining co-sponsorships within the House of Representatives for his bills, having introduced over 60 pieces of legislation, including more bipartisan bills than any other House Democrat.

Prior to coming to Congress, the Moosic, PA resident worked as an attorney with Munley, Munley & Cartwright for 25 years.

He is a 1983 magna cum laude graduate of Hamilton College with a degree in History and earned his J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania’s Law School in 1986.

He is married to Marion Munley Cartwright and is the father of two sons, Jack and Matthew.

The April 28th banquet at Central House Resort, located at 81 Milanville Road in Beach Lake, will begin at 3 p.m. with a reception featuring hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar option.

A buffet dinner will be served at 4. The bountiful menu includes tossed garden salad, dinner rolls, cheese tortellini vinaigrette, slow-roasted prime rib, stuffed chicken breast, baked crusted tilapia, mashed potatoes & gravy, long grain and wild rice, home-style cole slaw, glazed baby carrots, and a dessert choice of cheesecake with strawberry puree or brownie a la mode.

Congressman Cartwright will speak at approximately 5 p.m.

Following his address, awards will be presented to individuals, organizations, and agencies who have acted to enhance the quality of life and protect the resources of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River Valley.

The slate of 2019 honorees will be announced soon.

Please visit www.upperdelawarecouncil.org or contact the UDC office at 211 Bridge St., P.O. Box 192, Narrowsburg, NY 12764, (845) 252-3022 or info@upperdelawarecouncil.org, for more information.