Woodloch Family Donates to Second Century

HONESDALE — Wayne Memorial Hospital’s fundraising campaign, the Second Century Fund, received a generous pledge for $100,000 from the “Woodloch family.” That would be the Kiesendahls, who founded, own and operate the popular Woodloch Resort in Pike County. Family members said they were more than happy to support what has been a long and enduring relationship.

“The Woodloch family has always appreciated all that Wayne Memorial Hospital does,” stated John Kiesendahl, president and CEO of Woodloch Resort. “When our 1,200 staffers need medical attention, this is their main place to go and for our 100,000 annual guests, this is their main place for emergency care. We are always met by the hospital staff with kindness, consideration and capable care that represents the best of Wayne Memorial and the way we like to treat our guests as well.”

The Second Century Fund, named in honor of Wayne Memorial approaching its centennial in 2020, was created to provide the resources to attract the best medical providers possible.

It will be used to recruit healthcare professionals with greater incentives, to purchase state of the art medical equipment, implement future medical treatment modalities and acquire advanced informational technologies. The Fund was launched as the hospital was nearing completion of its new 85,000 square foot tower housing 50 private patient rooms.

David Hoff, Wayne Memorial CEO, noted that Wayne Memorial’s ties to Woodloch precede even his tenure, which began in 2001. “John Kiesendahl’s father, Harry, was a longtime supporter of Wayne Memorial and chaired our Wayne Health Services Board of Directors. Harry helped envision the future of our health system, what we are today, and we are truly grateful that his family is continuing the legacy.”

The Second Century campaign was officially unveiled to the public at the hospital Auxiliary’s Mistletoe Ball on March 16th. The campaign has a $3 million goal.