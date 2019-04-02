PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Justin Schantz is a Tanglewood Lakes Community resident who was seriously injured in a recent car accident. From the accident, Justin sustained burns over 52 percent of his body and both legs were amputated.

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Justin Schantz is a Tanglewood Lakes Community resident who was seriously injured in a recent car accident. From the accident, Justin sustained burns over 52 percent of his body and both legs were amputated. Now, Justin is currently in an induced coma and faces many surgeries and an extensive recovery process.

Justin is an Eagle Scout and was attending college to become a special education teacher. To help the family, members of the community are seeking donations to assist the Schantz family in their time of need. Anyone wishing to assist can make a check payable to Justin’s dad, Roy Schantz and drop it off at the Tanglewood Chalet.

On Sunday, April 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. the community, in conjunction with the Paupack Hills Golf Course, will host a fundraiser for the Schantz family. Tickets are available at the Tanglewood Chalet and at the door of the Paupack Hills Clubhouse at a cost of $20.00.

Organizers of the event are seeking donations of gift certificates, baskets and items for a raffle. For more information contact Tangelewood Lakes at 570-857-1186.





