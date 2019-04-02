HAWLEY - The Greater Lake Region Relay For Life committee welcomes everyone to join them at their Tricky Tray event on Saturday, April 6 at the Hawley Ambulance Building, 219 River St, Hawley from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

There will be over 100 baskets and gift certificates, door prizes, 50/50, music, homemade desserts and refreshments. Donations are given by local businesses from around the greater lake region, as well as private donations from individuals.

All proceeds from the Tricky Tray go to the American Cancer Society to fund many things such as: Hope Lodge, Road to Recovery, Research and many more.

A tricky tray, pr penny social, is a combination of a raffle and an auction.

Greater Lake Region Relay For Life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 through 10 a.m., Sunday, May 19, at the Wallenpaupack Area High School grounds.

For more information regarding the Tricky Tray event or to make a donation, go to Greater Lake Region Relay For Life on Facebook or email Maggie Bova, Event Chair at podi0208@gmail.com.