HONESDALE – The Tick-Borne Disease Wellness Center, located within the Pike Family Health Center at 750, Route 739 in Lords Valley, will see its first patients on Wednesday, April 10.

“Over the past 25 years, reports of Lyme disease have increased steadily… The number of U.S. counties now considered to be of high incidence for Lyme disease has increased by more than 300 % in the Northeastern States …” this statement, taken from the Executive Summary of the Tick-Borne Disease Working Group’s 2018 Report to Congress, came as no surprise to officials in Pike County.

During November of 2018, members of the Pike County Commissioner’s Task Force on Tick-Borne Disease (TBD) reached out to Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers (WMCHC) for assistance in diagnosing as well as providing treatment and management advice for those inflicted with a TBD--including Lyme disease.

Since the grass roots committee meetings between the two entities, Harriet Loizeaux, MSN, FNP-BC of WMCHC has been involved. Loizeaux, a Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, is referred to as a “Lyme-literate” healthcare provider due to her extensive experience in both evidence based research and treatment modalities specific to TBD.



Impact on community

“I am excited about the potential impact the Tick-Borne Disease Wellness Center can have on our community,” stated Loizeaux. “The prevalence of TBD has really magnified in Pike and Wayne Counties. It’s my goal to help as many people as I can based on the research we have available.”

Loizeaux served as the Supervisor of Communicable Diseases for the New York State Department of Health prior to joining WMCHC. In this capacity she received formal training specific to TBD. Additionally, her role included testing, diagnosing, reporting and follow up on diagnosed cases.

She was also responsible for statistical trending in epidemiology. In the direct patient care aspect, Loizeaux has treated numerous cases of adults and children in various stages of TBD over her 26 year career as a Family Nurse Practitioner.



Who it can help



Those who suspect they have Lyme disease can be seen for diagnostic testing and verification of a TBD. Additionally, patients who have already been diagnosed and are seeking advice for management of current symptoms are also eligible for care at the center. Patients must be age 18 or older and established with a primary care provider.

Most major insurances are accepted. A sliding fee scale based on income is available for those who qualify. Out-of-state insurance verification is required. For more information or to make an appointment, call 570-775-7100.

Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers is a clinical affiliate of Wayne Memorial Health System, Inc. Information on all of WMCHC’s services may be found by visiting www.wmchc.net or calling 570-253-8390.