HAWLEY - The Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission, March 26, approved recommending to borough council a letter of intent, to hire a McLain Associates as a design consultant for the park project.

Hiring of the Clarks Summit-based firm would be covered under the state DCNR grant. The total cost is estimated at $59,000, with a local match required of $12,000 to $15,000.

McLain Associates was also used for the Bingham Park playground project. McLain will work with the borough and the project committee.

Elaine Herzog, who is on Council as well as Parks & Rec, urged that the letter be forwarded to borough solicitor Robert Bernathy, ahead of the April 10 Council meeting. This was meant to allow the solicitor to review it first, which would expedite the project. This is in view of the spring weather at hand and the opportunity to start work.

She also advised that a presentation be made at the council meeting.

Parks & Rec member James Shook said that the main consideration is to have council approve hiring of McLain Associates, to do the bid process.

Shook said that of the extensive renovations envisioned in Bingham Park, the parts he sees moving forward initially that are tone covered with grant funding are the tennis courts, the two ball fields on the northern (canal basin) side, and later moving the basketball courts over so that a parking lot can be created. Another early project is renovation of the historic bandstand, which he said will need to be a “grass roots” effort since no funding seems to be available for that.



Dog Park



Parks & Rec recommended approval by borough council, on the placement of a raising fund sign for the dog park and waiver of the permit fee.

Heather Genzlinger and Sue Currier have been working on the dog park idea, which is to consist of a fenced-in area within Riverside Park where dog owners can let their dogs run free. The site will be east of the Glass Row ball field.

The 4 x 4 foot sign is to be placed on top the ramp heading down to the ball field. P.J. Dougherty related that the dog park budget is $75,000, and is to be raised by private donations. The dog park campaign is being promoted on Facebook.



[MORE TO THIS STORY WILL BE FOUND IN WEDNESDAY’S NEWSPAPER.]



Hawley Parks & Commission meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Borough Hall.





