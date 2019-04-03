HONESDALE –The Caregivers Support Group, sponsored by the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging, meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the Earl J. Simons Senior Center at 323 Tenth St. in Honesdale from 1:30 to 3 pm.

A volunteer facilitator coordinates the group, organizing and leading the discussions. The Support Group provides an understanding ear, knowledgeable advice, helpful information and compassionate counseling.

The once-a-month meeting also provides caregivers a chance to interact with people who are experiencing a similar situation and have similar needs and concerns.

There is no requirement to sign up for the sessions, just show up Wednesday, April 10, at 1:30 pm.

For more information, contact the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging at 570-253-4262.