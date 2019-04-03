DINGMANS FERRY - Chelsea Falotico from Safe Haven of Pike County recently spoke with 7th grade career and leadership students at Dingman Delaware Middle School.

The presentation was meant to help the students understand the difference between being a bystander or an “upstander.” At some time, every kid becomes a bystander—someone who witnesses bullying but doesn’t get involved or they can be an upstander—the person who knows what’s happening is wrong and does something to make things right.

Safe Haven provides direct services at 402 Broad St., Milford. After hours, the hotline number is 570-296-HELP.

The Dingman Delaware Career and Leadership students thank Falotico for spending the day at DDMS speaking out against bullying.