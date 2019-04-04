BETHEL, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, today announced that Adam Sandler will perform on the Pavilion Stage on June 23rd as part of the comedian’s 100% Fresher tour.



Tickets for Adam Sandler go on-sale Friday, March 29th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1.800.745.3000.



A successful actor, writer, producer, and musician, Sandler has been performing for live audiences on a sold-out tour over the last couple of years across the U.S. and Canada. 100% Fresh was released on Netflix on October 23rd, 2018 and marked Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler’s critically acclaimed Netflix special, 100% Fresh: A Netflix Original Comedy Special, on all streaming services and CD on March 22nd. Sandler’s comedy albums on Warner Bros. Records have gone multi-platinum and have collectively sold more than six million copies to date.



Beyond his beloved stand-up, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide. His newest film MURDER MYSTERY will stream on Netflix June 14th, with an all-star international cast including Jennifer Aniston and Luke Evans. Sandler will also star in the Safdie Brothers’ UNCUT GEMS out later this year.



Bethel Woods’ Season of Song & Celebration promises a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. The calendar of year-long programming begins on March 30th with the re-opening of The Museum at Bethel Woods featuring the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, wherein the desires of the youth of 1969 are examined, the festival is placed in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and then asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now.



For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.orgor call 1.866.781.2922.

