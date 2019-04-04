A volunteer cleanup day at Bingham Park is being planned for Saturday, April 20, coordinating with another volunteer campaign to pick up litter that morning, from Route 6 from Hawley to Honesdale.

HAWLEY - A volunteer cleanup day at Bingham Park is being planned for Saturday, April 20, coordinating with another volunteer campaign to pick up litter that morning, from Route 6 from Hawley to Honesdale.

P.J, Dougherty, chairman of Hawley Parks & Recreation, has been hoping to have a volunteer day at Bingham Park in April, to do cleanup, painting and other tasks to spruce up the area.

At the Commission meeting, March 26, he noted that several signs are barely legible or otherwise in bad condition. Fence posts need replacing and some split rail fences need repair, or replacement.

“I just think there are some things that can be volunteer stuff, and maybe we can help out. This is all low-hanging fruit that I think can make a big difference,” Dougherty said. “It’s not high-dollar stuff…”

Parks & Rec agreed to time the volunteer day with the Route 6 roadside cleanup being coordinated by Michael Cappola.

Cappola has set the Hawley to Honesdale 10-Mile Clean Sweep event for Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m., to noon (Rain date April 27). Trash is to be picked up from Lake Region IGA to Dave’s Super Duper on Route 6, in five sections.

As told on the event Facebook page, children and younger teens are encouraged to focus on areas off the main roads, such as the parks and streets of Hawley and/or Honesdale.

Participants must be 18 years or older to be part of the litter crew along Route 6.

Although large-scale renovations of Bingham Park are planned over the next few years, the feeling was that these regular maintenance items should not be neglected in the meantime.

P.J. Dougherty said he would get prices for paint, fence posts and other supplies for the park cleanup.

The memorial signs on the back stops denoting the three ball fields need to be preserved so they are not forgotten, Shook said. The names of the individuals on the signs will be acknowledged in some sort of kiosk, once the park project renovates the ball fields. The field across from Borough Hall is eliminated in the project plan.

Hawley Parks & Commission meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Borough Hall.







