HONESDALE - The Cooperage Project has announced that they have a special model walking their runway during Main Wear Expo: A Fashion Show Fundraiser on Sunday April 7, Honesdale native Brian Balthazar.

Brian Balthazar is a television personality and executive producer frequently seen on the Today show with Kathie Lee and Hoda, The Wendy Williams Show, Page Six TV and The Talk.

He can be seen hosting the upcoming digital series Christina On The Coast: Unfiltered for HGTV and is a regular contributor on the French news program Inside50. As an executive producer and development consultant, he leads the creative direction of shows including Flip or Flop, Love It Or List It, the upcoming docu-series Christina On The Coast and more.

Previously, he launched the premiere season of Today with Kathie Lee And Hoda and served as co-executive producer of The View.

Cooperage models will be walking the runway to singing siren Veronica Daub. This show is curated by Alessandra Iavarone of the Velvet Maple Lifestyle Shoppe. This year will feature fancy eats out of The Cooperage kitchen and the Moka Origins chocolate fountain. Signature cocktails by Lang Beverage Company and wine will be available for purchase. Please do not BYOB. There is also a silent jewelry auction.

The third annual Main Wear Expo at The Cooperage starts at 2:30 p.m. The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $40 with advance reservation or $50 at the door. To reserve please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.



