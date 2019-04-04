Wildflowers may be planted this year by volunteers, along the area of the Wallenpaupack Creek in Newfoundland where a stream bank restoration project was undertaken in 2018.

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Wildflowers may be planted this year by volunteers, along the area of the Wallenpaupack Creek in Newfoundland where a stream bank restoration project was undertaken in 2018.

Nicolas Spinelli, Administrator of the Lake Wallenpaupack Watershed Management District, briefed the District board, March 20, about a meeting he had with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service about what more had to be accomplished.

Fish & Wildlife has some extra funds available for pollinator plots which can be planted on the land adjacent to the stream.

“We’re looking to put in potentially several acres worth of plants that aiding pollinator upkeep - wildflowers,” he said. Spinelli wishes to consult with them if the plantings would attract deer.

Fish & Wildlife expects to visit the site in the spring to discuss further the planting of flowers and some reforestation. Spinelli said they are also looking at installing interpretive signs to help educate about the project.

Dreher Township has shown interest in the pollinator project at Carlton Drake Memorial Park, which borders the creek. Newfoundland Rotary and several different Boy Scout groups have expressed interest in helping as well, Spinelli said. He and District Chairperson Michelle Long also discussed including the Wayne County and Pike County Conservation Districts in the plantings. He said Monroe County was welcome as well.

“Once we get everything figured out we’ll get those plans in place and get everybody out there to have a good day,” Spinelli said.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service funded the project which involved realigning the Wallenpaupack Creek closer to its natural, meandering state, cleaned out the stream bed and stabilized the banks. The creek had been straightened after the devastating flood in August 1955, which proved to be not the best approach.



