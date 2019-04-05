The O’Malley Family will be hosting their 20th Annual Free Easter party for the youth within our community. The party will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Keyser Valley Community Center located on the corner of Keyser Ave. and Jackson St. in Scranton.

The event will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Children from pre-school to 5th grade are all welcome to join in the fun and meet the Easter Bunny.

The party will consist of a picture with the Easter Bunny, Goodfella's Pizza, orange drink, a half -pound chocolate bunny, a McDonald's cheeseburger & fries coupon from the Keyser Ave. location, a free Kids Meal from the Texas Roadhouse, Utz potato chips, and a Krispy Kreme donut.

RSVP by calling 570-346-1828 (Please leave message of number of children attending). Please RSVP by April 11, 2019.