RiverFolk Concerts and The Cooperage Project are thrilled for the return of Jacob Johnson on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Cooperage in Honesdale!

If anyone knows how to feed the soul thru the fabric of a story, it’s South Carolina’s own Jacob Johnson.

Whether he’s playing a famous venue or your living room, the passion of his storytelling is complemented by his easy going and effortless vocals. Jacob’s entertaining and down to earth stage presence is matched only by his stunning showcase of complicated chord progressions and techniques. Magic flies out of his fingertips as he strums, slaps, and taps his favorite Takamine six string.



Jacob Johnson, long considered the Sinatra of Neo-Acoustic Folk/Funk, attacks his guitar like a man possessed…like a fella who’s just discovered the instrument and is hell-bent on figuring out what the dag-blasted thing can do.



Jacob’s grandma taught him to play the guitar when he was a kid, but he learned to play an audience gigging at local wing joints during college. Nowadays it’s not just his guitar virtuosity that’ll stop you in your tracks, it’s his infectious joy for playing and performing that captures you, locks you in, sends you back into your life two steps happier.



People fall in love at Jacob Johnson concerts. Sometimes with the artist himself and sometimes with his guitar, but mostly with who they brought to the show. You can’t spend an hour listening to Jacob play and not love the one you’re with more. Pure musical joy works that way. It infects us, seeps into our pores, makes our hearts full.



Jacob Johnson woos us all with the kind of music we fell in love with music for in the first place—infectious folk songs played with the sincere conviction that no tune can change the world, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. – Chris White

Jacob has toured or performed with: Tommy Emmanuel, Frank Vignola, Edwin McCain, David Wilcox, Zac Brown Band, Victor Wooten, Tim Reynolds, Darryl Worley, Paula Cole and more!

To reserve please call Jill at 845-252-6783 or The Cooperage Project at 570-253-2020, or email riverfolkconcerts@thecooperageproject.org. The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale, PA. Showtime 5 pm, doors are 4:30pm. Suggested donation is $15 reserved, $20 at the door. BYOB, comfort food available for purchase.