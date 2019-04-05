WALLENPAUPACK- On Tuesday, April 26, Wallenpaupack Area Career Coordinator Mrs. Edwards arranged for senior Megan Guerrieri to job shadow with Wallenpaupack’s Sarah Queipo, Occupational Therapist.

While shadowing, Megan observed an occupational therapy practice, Activities of Daily Living. This practice helps students build fine motor and sensory skills. Additionally, during this occupational therapy session, students were learning about hand washing, grasping objects, eating, and meal set-up.

Megan commented, “When the therapist helps students learn how to complete certain tasks, sometimes utensils need to be modified. I really enjoyed seeing students attain success and accomplish goals.”

Mrs. Edwards and Megan thank Mrs. Queipo for her willingness to provide a better understanding of occupational therapy and for the passion she exhibits as a therapist.





