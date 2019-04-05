WAYNE & PIKE - PA State Police, Blooming Grove Station is investigating an attempted Theft Fraud/ Forgery where a skimming device was inserted into drive thru ATM’s.

On March 17, 2019, the unidentified male was observed on surveillance video attempting to utilize fraudulent ATM cards at the Honesdale National Bank, Honesdale Borough, Wayne County.

On March 20 at 9:54 p.m. an unidentified, masked male, inserted a skimming device into the ATM card reader. After inserting the device, the male fled the location in a white SUV. The Dime Bank estimated 19 to 20 customer’s bank cards may have been compromised before the skimming device was discovered.

On March 23, information was developed that several compromised ATM cards were utilized at a Walgreens Drug Store located in Kingston Borough, Luzerne County. A white male and female were observed on surveillance video utilizing the fraudulent cards. The couple was observed leaving the area in white, Lincoln MKC crossover. During the investigation it was discovered the same individuals are suspects in similar incidents in Lancaster County.

Any agency with information on the suspect’s identities or investigating similar incidents should contact Trooper Kelleher and Trooper Brunner 570-226-5718.





