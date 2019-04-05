HAWLEY - Wally Wine Fest2019 at Lake Wallenpaupack’s Silver Birches Resort is a two-day celebration of all things wine, food and fun. Actor Steven Bauerwill be the 2019 Wally Wine Fest Celebrity Ambassador. The Scarface and Ray Donavan star will make his tasting rounds, socializing and entertaining with over 1,000 guests from around the tri-state area across five locations.

Steven Bauer’s Saturday April 6 Wally Wine Fest Tour Schedule;

12:00pm – 5:00pm EST: Silver Birches - Wine tasting, food, socializing & live music

5:30pm – 6:30pm EST: Skytop Lodge - Wine tasting, food & socializing

7:00pm – 8:00pm EST: The Settlers Inn - Wine tasting, food, socializing & live music

8:00pm – 9:00pm EST: Gresham’s Chophouse -Wine tasting, food, socializing & live music

9:00pm to 12:00am EST: Glass-wine.bar.kitchen / Ledges Hotel - Wine tasting, food, socializing & live music

About Wally Wine Fest

Wally Wine Fest draws hundreds of participants who will have the chance to sample more than a hundred and forty domestic and International wines, attend wine seminars and even enjoy the bourbon and beer tasting! There will be plenty of wine bottles to purchase as well as food & gift vendors to enjoy. Live entertainment will add even more fun to the festivities.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at (570) 226-4388 or in person at Silver Birches, The Dock, The Settlers Inn, Ledges Hotel, and Cocoon Coffeehouse and Bakery. Silent Auctionbenefits the Lake Wallenpaupack Fireworks

About Steven Bauer

Steven Bauer (born Esteban Ernesto Echevarría Samson, December 2, 1956) is a Cuban-American actor. He is known for his role as Manny Ribera in the 1983 film Scarface, as Don Eladio in the AMC drama series Breaking Bad, Avi in Ray Donovan, and the bilingualPBS show ¿Qué Pasa, USA?