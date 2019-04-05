TAFTON - Wally Wine Fest 2019 at Lake Wallenpaupack’s Silver Birches Resort is a two-day celebration of all things wine, food and fun. Actor Steven Bauer will be the 2019 Wally Wine Fest Celebrity Ambassador.

The Scarface and Ray Donavan star will be making his tasting rounds, socializing and entertaining with over 1000 guests from around the tri-state area across 5 locations. The premiere wine festival in the Pocono Mountains blends tastings, seminars, food, shopping and live entertainment.

Wally Wine Fest is fast becoming one of the Wallenpaupack region’s most well-known events and now is drawing celebrity attention.



Steven Bauer’s Saturday April 6, 2019 Wally Wine Fest Tour Schedule;



12:00pm – 5:00pm EST: Silver Birches - Wine tasting, food, socializing & live music

5:30pm – 6:30pm EST: Skytop Lodge - Wine tasting, food & socializing

7:00pm – 8:00pm EST: The Settlers Inn - Wine tasting, food, socializing & live music

8:00pm – 9:00pm EST: Gresham’s Chophouse - Wine tasting, food, socializing & live music

9:00pm to 12:00am EST: Glass-wine.bar.kitchen / Ledges Hotel - Wine tasting, food, socializing & live music



“As fans and event hosts, we are psyched to have Steven Bauer join us at the 3rd annual Wally Wine Fest 2019. His celebrity attendance and support confirms that Wally Wine Fest is emerging as one of the most anticipated events of the year for our region.” Adds Justin Genzlinger, Owner/CEO Settlers Hospitality.



For media seeking an interview or quote, please contact Matt Bird to arrange time at 646.401.4499 or email matt.bird@1800pr.com.



About Wally Wine Fest



Wally Wine Fest draws hundreds of participants who will have the chance to sample more than a hundred and forty domestic and International wines, attend wine seminars and even enjoy the bourbon and beer tasting! There will be plenty of wine bottles to purchase as well as food & gift vendors to enjoy. Live entertainment will add even more fun to the festivities.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at (570) 226-4388 or in person at Silver Birches, The Dock, The Settlers Inn, Ledges Hotel, and Cocoon Coffeehouse and Bakery. Silent Auction benefits the Lake Wallenpaupack Fireworks

About Steven Bauer



Steven Bauer (born Esteban Ernesto Echevarría Samson, December 2, 1956) is a Cuban-American actor. He is known for his role as Manny Ribera in the 1983 film Scarface, as Don Eladio in the AMC drama series Breaking Bad, Avi in Ray Donovan, and the bilingual PBS show ¿Qué Pasa, USA?



