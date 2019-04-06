HAWLEY - Books, jazz on guitar, laughter, fine food, and some great prizes are among the highlights planned for the annual Booklovers’ Bash hosted by the Hawley Public Library on Saturday evening, April 13.

Slated for Silver Birches Resort on Route 507, Lake Wallenpaupack, the evening will open with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour with a cash bar. The 7 p.m. buffet will offer food specialties from various parts of the United States.

Author of The History of The Snowman” and “World’s Greatest Bookstores”, Bob Eckstein will be the featured speaker and music for the evening will be performed by jazz guitarist Benya Bershai. Also featured will be silent auctions and raffles.

Sponsors for this major Library fundraiser are also available. They include: Founders Choice, $100 and up; First Editions, $50 to $99; and Best Sellers, under $50. Deadline is Tuesday, April 9. Tickets are $45 a person. To arrange for tickets and/or sponsorships please contact the Library at 570-226-4620.

“A major Library fundraiser, the Booklovers’ Bash proceeds benefit the Hawley Library in many ways,” notes Library Board Chair Margot Adams Clauss. “To name just a few, the event helps to fund the Library’s free WIFI as well as the purchase of books, magazines, newspapers, CD’s, audiobooks, DVD’s, activity packs for children, and computers. All of these are available to our patrons at no charge.”

She concludes, “We welcome everyone in the community to join us for what promises to be a great evening that will also help fund our Library’s service to the Lake Region community!”



