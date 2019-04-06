HONESDALE – Wayne Bank employees recently took part in a Pink Out Day on March 11, wearing special “Pink Out Day 2019” t-shirts along with casual dress.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals throughout Wayne County participated in this special day, which was organized by Lake Ariel resident, Kelly Enslin-Kyzer, in memory of her friend, Doreen Swingle. Doreen was a long-time employee of Wayne Bank who lost her battle against breast cancer in 2018. From October 18-20 of this year, Kelly will be taking part in the Susan G. Komen Philadelphia 3-Day® fundraising event, walking 60 miles over 3 days to honor Doreen and raise funds for Susan G. Komen®.

“Wayne Bank is proud to join together with our community to participate in this very special Pink Out Day to honor our family, friends, and coworkers who have been affected by this terrible disease,” stated President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank, Lewis J. Critelli.

Since 1982, the Susan G. Komen® organization has funded more than $988 million in research and more than $2.2 billion in education, screening and treatment, serving millions in over 60 countries worldwide. The funds raised by passionate 3-Day® supporters and participants is used to invest in cutting-edge research that will lead to new, more effective treatments, working in communities across the country to ensure all people can access the care they need, and mobilizing passionate supporters to make certain the voice of the breast cancer community is heard by policymakers.

For more information, visit komen.org or the3day.org.