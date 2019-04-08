St. Cyril's and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, PA is sponsoring a "Meatless Meal for Lent, "Baked Haddock" Fish Dinner on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Regal Room (Ballroom/side entrance) 216 Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant. From 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Sit In or Take out!!!! Pre-sold are $13.00 per ticket/dinner. Dinner includes baked haddock, potato, vegetable. coleslaw, roll and dessert) If you "Sit in" coffee and tea will be served.

Call Sandra at 570-383-9487 for reservations.

The deadline for pre-sold tickets is Monday, April 8th, 2019. A limited amount of dinners will be available the door at $15.00 per ticket/dinner. Tickets will be available to purchase after each Divine Liturgy, Saturdays and Sundays at St. Cyril's Church 135 River Street, Olyphant, PA., Very Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, Pastor, website: stcyrils.weconnect.com Phone 570-291-4451.