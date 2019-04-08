Pike County Commissioners, April 3, passed a resolution naming April 7 - 13 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

BUSHKILL - Pike County Commissioners, April 3, passed a resolution naming April 7 - 13 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Mary Beth Sayles, Victim Witness Coordinator, said it is a challenge to guide victims through the criminal or juvenile justice system, but is also very rewarding.

She is also part of the Elder Justice Task Force, which is made up of community leaders and county personnel. They discuss issues that the elderly are facing. They host the annual Elder Justice Day. This year the event is scheduled Wednesday, June 12 at St. Patrick’s church recreation hall in Milford.

Senior citizens are welcome to attend this free event. Speakers discuss relevant issues, such as reverse mortgages, scams, safety and Alzheimer’s.

The commissioners meeting that day was held at a special location, at the Top the World restaurant at Sawkill Creek Estates, Bushkill, in Lehman Township.



Volunteers welcome



A resolution was passed naming April 2 as National Service Recognition Day.

Commissioner Chairman Matthew Osterberg highlighted to important, local opportunities for volunteer involvement. They include the Pike County Opiate Task Force, which meets the first Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Pike County Training Center, and the Pike County Tick Borne Diseases Task Force, which meets on the fourth Tuesday (call 570-296-3569 for information). The public is welcome at both.

Note: Pike County Commissioners’ regular meetings are now broadcast live on Youtube.

Pike County Commissioners normally meet at the Administration Building, 506 Broad St., Milford, PA, the first and third Wednesday at 9 a.m. The next meeting is on April 17 in Milford.