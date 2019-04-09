HONESDALE - Honesdale High School Hornets basketball teams again took to the courts to raise awareness and fight cancer in their annual Shooting for a Cure games.

The boys’ and girls’ “Hoops for Hope” games (formerly “Think Pink” for the girls) this past winter raised $1500 for the hospital’s Chemotherapy & Infusion Clinic. The teams’ motto was "Our teams, our school, our community, our fight!"

Wayne Memorial’s oncology and administration staff were very thankful. “It’s great to see young people gather behind a cause and give it their best,” said Lisa Champeau, Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH) Public Relations manager. “It’s especially nice that they did it for their hometown hospital. We appreciate it!”