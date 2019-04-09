Come on out for the 8th Annual Bowling for Autism on Saturday, April 27th at the Wallenpaupack Bowling Center, 15 Bowling Center Lane, Hawley, from 1-5 p.m.

Bowling for Autism is an organization dedicated to promoting autism awareness and raising funds for local groups that help individuals and families affected by autism and other mental and physical disorders.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Fair Hill Therapeutic Riding Center, located in Tyler Hill.

Bowl for just $20, which includes games, shoes and a $5 food voucher. Due to the success of previous years and making sure everyone has an opportunity to bowl, the cost will cover two games at a time. If you wish to bowl more there will be another cost associated.

Groups are asked to pre-register to the best of their ability. Walk-ins are also welcome. There will also be a raffle taking place. Tickets will be sold at arm's length for $5. A limited number of T-shirts will also be sold at the event.

There are also several larger prizes that will be raffled off. Among them are a birthday package from the Greater Carbondale YMCA, a barbecue grill from Honesdale Agway and a $75 meat certificate from Dave’s Super Duper. Tickets for these prizes will be sold separately at $5 apiece.

Live entertainment will be provided by HOODOO, a band hailing from central New York. Their musical influences include CCR, Neil Young, the Woodstock era, Crosby Stills and Nash, The Beatles and more. Check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HOODOOCNY.

Contact Kelly Waters for tickets, information or to pre-register at (570) 766-5554 or bowlingforautismorg@gmail.com.

Be sure to check us out on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/bowlingforautism.