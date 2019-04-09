A conditional use permit has been approved for Settlers Hospitality Inc., d/b/a Silver Birches Resort, to operate the dock rentals and a related shop with alcohol sales, at Tanglwood Resorts on Route 507.

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - A conditional use permit has been approved for Settlers Hospitality Inc., d/b/a Silver Birches Resort, to operate the dock rentals and a related shop with alcohol sales, at Tanglwood Resorts on Route 507.



Palmyra Township supervisors held the hearing on April 2.



Justin Genzlinger, CEO for Silver Birches, explained that they are leasing the business, which is owned by Tanglwood. He said the name for the seasonal business will be Captain Wally’s.



It was previously known as Captain Joe’s, as it still says on the signs. He and Tanglwood Resorts owner Virginia Weniger gave testimony at the hearing before the supervisors.



Genzlinger was represented by attorney Anthony Waldron, who recused himself as township solicitor in this case. Alternate solicitor Anthony Magnotta stepped in.



Among several conditions applied by the township,Township Chairman Tom Simons asked that the steep, concrete boat launch not be used to let boats enter Lake Wallenpaupack, citing it as a safety hazard. Although its use is not prohibited by Brookfield Renewable (the lake owner), Genzlinger agreed to “strongly discourage” its use. He reminded the board that he does not own the boat ramp.



The former Tanglwood Resort’s’ lodge restaurant will not operate while the dock shop is being leased.



The applicant said that food will not be prepared on site, other than some “light assembly”. Business for the retail shop, which is located out in front of the former Tangelwood lodge restaurant, will occur on less than 1,000 square feet.



Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be for sale, with a single counter for service and 40 to 50 seats excluding the pool area adjacent to the shop.



Only Tanglwood Resorts’ guests will be able to use the pool area.



Dock holders, Tanglwood Resort guests and the general public may patronize the shop.

Parking is available for 23 vehicles.



Directional signs will be required to indicate where to park or not park. Supervisor Eric Ehrhardt suggested that no one be allowed to park along 507. Genzlinger said he does not plan to allow any non-boat slip owners to park across the road, and said he is “not a fan” of encouraging pedestrians to cross Route 507 anymore than is necessary.



One or two employees will be on site at any given time operation.



Genzlinger said that the business hours will be marketed at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; they do not plan to operate at night. The exception would be longer hours during special events such as the July 4 fireworks at Lake Wallenpaupack and Wally Lake Fest.



While Captain Wally’s main season would run from May to October, to comply with the PA Liquor Control Board and keep the license active it will need to be open “very infrequently” at other times, such as a private party once a month.



The township has also ruled out any electric, amplified music outside. Small acts, such as a solo musician with a regular guitar, may be utilized at certain times.



Weniger said that the lease is for three years, with automatic renewal.



Silver Birches is awaiting receipt of state permits, for highway access, the liquor license and a health permit.