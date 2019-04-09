Come learn the basics of the art of embroidery from Honesdale’s cheeriest stitcher, Devan George, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at The Cooperage.

This class will cover selecting your tools, transferring images to fabric, basic stitches, and finishing hoops. If you have ever wanted to make custom embroidery hoops, embroidered clothing or up-cycled clothing, this class is for you! Supplies will be provided and please BYOB. There is a suggested donation of $15 per person. To reserve your spot please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.