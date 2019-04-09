—The Pennsylvania Association for College Admission Counseling (PACAC) is hosting its Annual Northeast Regional College Fair on Monday, April 29, in the Scandlon Physical Education Center at King’s College.

Representatives from more than 125 colleges and universities from across the United States are expected to attend. High school students and their parents, transfer and non-traditional students are invited to attend. The event is free and open to the public, and no advanced registration is required.

The fair will be open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. College admission counselors and financial aid representatives will be available throughout the morning and evening sessions to answer questions.

In addition to the fair, attendees are welcome to attend three evening information sessions. The first, “The Financial Aid Process,” will be held at 5:30 p.m., and will provide an overview of the financial aid process from a representative of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA). The second session, “The College Search Process,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will discuss the ins and outs of the college search process. The third presentation, “So You Want to Go to Medical School,” will be presented at 7:15 p.m., and will outline the high school and college curriculum needed to be successful in medical school. All sessions will be held in the Scandlon Center, located on North Main Street.

Students and parents interested in getting more information about this fair may contact their high school guidance counselors. High schools throughout the region are encouraged to make arrangements to transport their students to the fair during the morning hours. School guidance counselors interested in arranging transportations for their students for the morning sessions, please contact Dr. Thomas Landon, Director of Admission Events and Community Engagement at King’s College, at (570) 208-8389.

For more information on the PACAC fair, contact Anne Lew, Wyoming Seminary College Guidance Counselor, at (570) 270-2125 or email alew@wyomingseminary.org.