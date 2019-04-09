HARRISBURG – On March 22, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for February 2019.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate decreased to 4 percent in February, down one-tenth of a percentage point from January and matching the lowest rate on record. The national rate was 3.8 percent in February, down two-tenths of a percentage point. The Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by one-half of a percentage point from February 2018.

The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was up 8,000 over the month. The number of employed Pennsylvanians rose by 15,000 to a record high of 6,209,000. The number of unemployed residents was down 5,000 from January to its lowest level since October 2010.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was down 200 from January’s record high to 6,037,800 in February. Highlights from this month’s jobs report include:

Total nonfarm jobs increased from January in six of the 11 industry super-sectors. Service providing industries rose to a record high level. The largest volume gain was trade, transportation & utilities. Leisure & hospitality jobs rose to a record high level.

Over the past 12 months, jobs increased 0.7 percent in the commonwealth with gains in eight of the 11 super-sectors. Education & health services had the largest volume 12-month gain. Nationally, jobs were up 1.7 percent during this time frame.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.



