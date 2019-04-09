On Sunday, November 11, 2018, Dylan Rowland & Zack Racht were honored for achieving their Eagle Scout Rank with Troop 8 of Carbondale, an Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held at St. Michael's Hall in Jermyn. Dylan is the son of Jackie & Michael Rowland of Carbondale.

Zack is the son of Marie & James Racht of Simpson and the grandson of Jule Racht, Mayfield and Bonnie Mican, Greenfield Twp.

Dylan and Zack are both Seniors at Carbondale Area Jr./Sr. High School.

Troop 8 was honored to have Congressman Matt Cartwright serve as the keynote speaker for the event.