HONESDALE – It has been several years in the making, but with the awarding of bids April 4, the Newfoundland Food Pantry Project finally received the green light. The Wayne County Commissioners awarded nearly $250,000 in construction bids at their meeting.

In March 2017, Wayne County successfully secured a Local Share Assessment (LSA) – Monroe County gaming grant from PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority in the amount of $136,886.

The county also secured donations from other community partners such as Lehigh, Salem and Sterling Townships, the Pike County Commissioners, the Pike and Wayne County Area Agencies on Aging and the Community Food Pantry/United Way. The donated funds were used for the preliminary design and bids for a facility in Dreher Township.

The food pantry will be located in a new addition to be constructed at the Dreher Township municipal building on Route 191/507.

It was determined that the project cost was going to exceed the original award amount, due to the desire of all parties to construct a facility that would serve the Food Pantry program in the Dreher (Wayne) and Greene (Pike) area for years to come.

The parties agreed on a building design, the project was re-bid and another grant submitted to assist in the completion of the project. The second LSA grant was approved the week prior for $124,731, enough to meet the bids received by Wayne County in January of this year.

The construction project was awarded as follows: Reinfurt Excavating, Honesdale $69,900 for the excavating/parking lot work and Grimm Construction, Waymart $174,937 for the building construction. Kiley Associates/NE Design Associates will continue to be project/construction managers and Wayne County will be the grant administrator.

“We are so excited for this project to begin,” said Chief Clerk Vicky Botjer, who also thanked everyone on the bi-county project committee who assisted in any way as well as the county’s dedicated legislators who helped secure the necessary funding.

“This is a true testament to Wayne Tomorrow! and the desire of our community to come together to solve problems and provide continued support to our citizens,” she said.”



