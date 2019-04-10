The Equinunk Historical Society is excited to announce a great evening of music at our Calder Café. On Saturday, April 13th we will present in concert, outstanding musician, Ben Bedford.

The following is excerpted from Ben's Facebook profile.

“Ben Bedford has proven himself to be a truly inspired and talented storyteller…” according to Arthur Wood, (Maverick). Bedford establishes himself as a songwriter in the tradition of musical icons ranging from Bill Morrissey to Woody Guthrie" […] "A true son of the heartland, Bedford dips into the deep inkwell of classic American literature and writes with the ‘old soul’ quality of his literary idols, such as John Steinbeck and Toni Morrison. From Jonathan Byrd: "Ben is a songwriter's songwriter.

Opening for Ben is Izzy Heltai, an indie-folk singer-songwriter who puts a unique twist on traditional story-telling.

Based out of Northampton, Massachusetts, Izzy’s songs reference specific images while simultaneously addressing broader universal truths, often inspired by the natural beauty of Western Massachusetts.

Speaking from personal knowledge, the natural beauty of Western Massachusetts closely resembles that of northeastern Pennsylvania and nearby New York state.

You will easily identify with Izzy’s imagery. Now surely, that whets your appetite for a memorable evening. Donation at the door is $15.00 - Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Come early for a good seat.

This event signals the beginning of more visits from superb entertainers, if - IF - we have a good turn-out. Put this one on your calendar and help welcome a new era to Equinunk. EHS is located at 1972 Pine Mill Rd., at the junction of Rte. 191 (the Hancock Highway) and Pine Mill Rd. Call 570-224-6722 for more information.