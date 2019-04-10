Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Dunmore are investigating a death, according to a release issued by Trooper Nicholas DeSantis.

According to police, on April 7, “...a neighbor in the area of Laurel Drive, Mt. Cobb, reported what appeared to be a deceased person in a pond.”

EMS and PSP Trooper responded to the scene near Jefferson Township, and determined the victim to be 24-year-old Shawn Venticinque, of Moscow.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Venticinque was in a vehicle with two other individuals receiving a ride after having attended a party.

The vehicle subsequently became disabled in a ditch.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to free the vehicle, the driver and the other vehicle occupant began to verbally argue with each other.

At this point, Venticinque decided to walk home from the location. Venticinque continued to walk in the dark towards what he thought was the direction of his residence, but never made it home.

He was discovered hours later in a pond a short distance from where the vehicle became disabled.

On April 9, an autopsy examination confirmed the victim died as a result of accidental drowning.

No foul play was discovered during the course of the investigation.