DINGMANS FERRY - Students at Dingman Delaware Elementary School have taken on the “NBA challenge.” Now, the students are encouraged to NEVER BE ABSENT. Each month the students will earn a spot on the bulletin board and their names will be entered into monthly and end of year raffle. The more months that they are in the “NBA” challenge, the more chances they have to win. For January, five students were randomly drawn to win a warrior basketball shirt. The NBA challenge winners for January were: Shem Little, Megan O'Connell, Marek Bekirov, Kaitlyn Odynsky & Deven Bogart.