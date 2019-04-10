HONESDALE – The Wayne Pike Workforce Alliance and Wayne County host a Spring Career Fair on Thursday, April 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the County’s Park Street Complex in Honesdale.

Nearly 20 employers from around the region have already registered to attend the fair, which is free to job seekers, who can register at the PACareerlink website. Employers:

Allen Builders and Landscape LLC Bayada Home Health Care Agency Cardinal Glass of Jessup Center for Discovery Cherry Ridge Veterinary Clinic Clemleddy Construction Cove Haven Resorts Community Vocational Services Delaware Valley Job Corps Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health The Dime Bank Ellen Memorial Health Care Center Kitty Hawk Technologies The Lodge at Woodloch Rent Event Small Business Administration US Census Bureau Victims Intervention Program, Inc. Wayne County

For information, call 570-390-7613 ore email workforce@WPWorkforce.org.



