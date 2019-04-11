HONESDALE- On Wednesday, April 10 there will be an open mic night at The Cooperage in Honesdale from 7 to 10 p.m. This second installment of their quarterly open mic will be hosted by Alan Cooper. Come to perform.

If you have a band that has a drum set, you’re welcome to bring it, but each set will be given 10-15 minutes to play depending on the number of musicians that evening, and equipment set up is included during that time frame.

“Open Mic Nights at The Cooperage are a great way to find out about the talent in our community,” Ryanne Jennings, Director of The Cooperage, said. “Come meet a new musician, play some tunes with an old friend, or just kick back and listen. These nights are fun for the whole family.”

The sign-up board will be brought out at 6:30 p.m. Performers must be present to sign up. This is a BYOB event. Donations are collected at the door. The Cooperage is situated at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.