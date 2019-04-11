HONESDALE – Bids for a pantry project in production for years were awarded April 4 during the regular meeting of the Wayne County Commissioners.

The Newfoundland Food Pantry project “...was awarded nearly $250,000 in construction bids...” states a release from the county.

“We are so excited for this project to begin,” said Chief Clerk Vicky Botjer.

During the meeting, Botjer added that there are a lot of entities involved in making this project work, including five townships, dedicated legislators and two food pantries.

“It is a a successful project of the Wayne Tomorrow! philosophy where we are trying to break down barriers, and work together to provide the service that our citizens need.”

About the project

In March 2017, when the county “...successfully secured a Local Share Assessment (LSA) – Monroe County gaming grant...” from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Development's (DCED) Commonwealth Financing Authority in the amount of $136,886, states a release.

Community partners who donated to the project include Lehigh, Salem and Sterling Townships, along with the Pike County Commissioners and the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging and the Community Food Pantry/United Way.

These funds were “...used for the preliminary design and bids for a facility in Dreher Township.”

During the development period, the cost of the project was going to exceed the original award amount “...due to the desire of all parties to construct a facility that would serve Food Pantry program in the Dreher (Wayne) and Greene (Pike) area...”

After determining a building design, “..the project was re-bid and another grant submitted to assist in the completion of the project.”

Last week, the a second LSA grant – totaling $124,731 – was approved that was “...enough to meet the bids received by Wayne County in January of this year.”

During Thursday's meeting, the project was awarded to the following:

• Reinfurt Excavating, of Honesdale, will complete the excavating/parking lot work for $69,900, and

• Grimm Construction, Waymart, will complete the building construction for $174,937

Kiley Associates/NE Design will continue to function as project/design managers with the county acting as grant administrator.