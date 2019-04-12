



Cold Spring Chapel, located at Upper Woods Road and Great Bend Turnpike in Lebanon Township, Wayne County, moves through Lent and invites all to journey with us.

On Good Friday, April 19th, 7PM, the Way of the Cross will be prayed by all who gather. The choir will sing and the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated, illustrating Christ’s love for a sinful world and providing eternal hope for all who believe.

Holy Saturday, April 20th, luncheon will begin at 11:30 and end at 1:30PM. This month’s menu will feature Spring roast pork.

The celebration of our Lord’s Resurrection will be held on Easter Sunday April 21st, at 11AM. Special music, prayers, and devotions will lead the congregation to a deeper understanding of Jesus’ resurrection, God’s great love, and what it means for the future of a believing humanity. “We invite everyone to journey with us as we remember and meditate on Jesus final week on earth,” said Pastor Bryant.