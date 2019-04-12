LAKE TWP. - Pennsylvania State Police, Honesdale, responded to a report of a suspicious female on Easton Turnpike (Route 196) in Lake Township Wayne County Friday morning, April 5. The female was believed to be a 13-year-old juvenile who was reported as a runaway from Child First Services that morning.

While en-route, the homeowner called the police again and reported that the female was in their car, in their driveway. When confronted, the female jumped in a white sedan and fled on Easton Turnpike going towards Hamlin. While at the scene, interviewing the callers, a neighbor walked over and told the police that the female had stolen his car, a 2017 Buick LaSabre. The neighbor said he saw the juvenile walking on the road, carrying clothes.

When the neighbor returned to his home, he noticed clothing lying in his house, with his car keys missing from where they had been hung. He soon found his car was missing from the garage. His wife had seen the car leg out of the driveway when she got up.

Minutes after the stolen vehicle was reported, State Police from the Blooming Grove barracks observed the female and vehicle at the Twin Rocks gas station, where she fled when they approached her.

The juvenile turned south on SR 191 and made a right onto I-84 westbound.

A pursuit ensued for about five miles at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour, until she lost control after a curve. The vehicle traveled through the grass median and across the I-84 lanes before stopping on a shoulder. The female exited and a foot pursuit ensued back across the lane. Eventually, the troopers caught the girl, taking her to the ground where she continued to resist till a taser was deployed.

She was then taken into custody and identified as a 13-year-old who was reported as a runaway from Child First Services in Lake Ariel. She complained of pain in her knee and was transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital where she was medically cleared for incarceration. The 13-year-old was charged with: burglary, theft, fleeing and eluding and the related charges and she was turned over to the Wayne County Juvenile Probation who lodged her at the Northampton County Juvenile Detention Center.