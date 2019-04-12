WHITE MILLS - A show of creativity and imagination was displayed at the Dorflinger Factory Museum recently. Artists from Wallenpaupack, Wayne Highlands and Western Wayne high schools and middle schools shared their art with the world for the second annual exhibit, Celebrating Students’ Creativity.

A senior at Wallenpaupack Area High School, Bradley Frick presented a mixed media piece titled, “Short Circuit of Love.” The work was a 3D creation that he developed after finding a mannequin’s head, which he later decided to pour acrylic paint on. From there, Frick used parts of a computer to create a body. Basically, he explained, the piece was that of computer parts constructed with wires. With the suggestion of a teacher, additions were added that made for a “twist” he said. Although he’s crafted other 3D items before, Short Circuit of Love was a bit different and “definitely” his favorite.

Sponsored by AM Skier Insurance and coordinated with the Wayne County Arts Alliance, 60 mediums of varying artwork were on display, that were crafted by 7th through 12th grade artists, with a few receiving monetary prizes as well as a button and certificate.

The pieces on display from Wallenpaupack, were those of “teacher’s choice” said WAHS Ceramics Teacher David Hamill, because he selected those where students’ effort and dedication was clearly presented in the projects. Many of the sculptures on display, Hamill said were “exquisitely made” because of the detail and time invested, such as the mounted dinosaurs senior Grace Olver created. While only the second year for the exhibit, Hamill believes excitement has grown, because of the “pride” that comes with showing one’s art. Through the various mediums on display, Hamill’s hope is that the students will find their “niche” that will ultimately “help them grow” as artists he said.

Olver’s work was inspired by her interest in paleontology, leading her to craft multiple clay dinosaur heads, which she mounted like those of deer heads. After referencing some pictures, she specifically sculpted each to resemble the different creatures. From there, she went on to make the eyes and glaze the interior of the mouths so they would be “shiner” she said. The exterior was painted with acrylic and buffed to shine. As she worked, seeing the project come together was “cool” because of the varying facial expressions and the tilting of the creatures’ heads. In the end, Olver said she was “proud” and surprised to receive best in show.

Wallenpaupack senior Susan Rode spoke of her piece, “Metamorphosis” that she developed after etching lines into a zinc plate, which were then deepened through the use of acids. It’s the details within the butterfly’s wings that took some time for the project to come to. But, Rode believes zinc is an “advanced form of etching” she said, so her goal with displaying the work was to show how Wallenpaupack offers students art opportunities. Through the art program in the school, Rode said she decided to become an art teacher someday. Additionally, Rode had “Meditative Mountains” on display, which was an oil painting that was inspired by a friend. Rode explained that with the painting, she didn’t think too much, instead she just wanted to give it a “go” and in the end, she was pleased with the outcome. Despite her pleasure for the zinc plating, painting is where Rode’s joy really lies.

Interested in the process of aging, Wallenpaupack senior Patrick Travis made a colleague that allowed him to “express” his curiosity he said. Through “Progression,” Travis’s hope was to show how he looks today and give others an idea of what’ll remain when he’s “dead and gone.” The piece evolved from a drawing in a sketch book that “needed something more” he said. Travis went on to create a body, which would include bones and a background designed from splattered paint. Seeing others react to his art, that Travis said was “interesting.”

Madison Guzzo from Wallenpaupack showed “Strange New World,” which was a piece of water color as the background and ink with acrylic paint as the foreground. This piece was unlike any other the senior had done before, because she typically does landscapes. Looking at the work, simply Guzzo said she didn’t know how she came to creating the piece. The face shown was of no one in particular, but her use of sunflowers came from her liking of the flower. She started by making the background, before the overall idea was completed. Guzzo went on to use liquid watercolor that she poured onto the paper.

