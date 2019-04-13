HONESDALE - RiverFolk Concerts and The Cooperage Project have announced the return of Jacob Johnson on Sunday, April 14 at the Cooperage in Honesdale.

If anyone knows how to feed the soul through the fabric of a story, it’s South Carolina’s own Jacob Johnson. Whether he’s playing a famous venue or your living room, the passion of his storytelling is complemented by his easy going and effortless vocals. Jacob’s entertaining and down to earth stage presence is matched only by his stunning showcase of complicated chord progressions and techniques. Magic flies out of his fingertips as he strums, slaps, and taps his favorite Takamine six string.

Jacob has toured or performed with: Tommy Emmanuel, Frank Vignola, Edwin McCain, David Wilcox, Zac Brown Band, Victor Wooten, Tim Reynolds, Darryl Worley, Paula Cole and more.

To reserve please call Jill at 845-252-6783 or The Cooperage Project at 570-253-2020, or email riverfolkconcerts@thecooperageproject.org.

The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale. Showtime is 5 p.m., doors are 4:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $15 reserved, $20 at the door. This is a BYOB event; comfort food will be available for purchase.