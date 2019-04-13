WALLENPAUPACK - Last month, an enthusiastic group of kindergarten and first grade students at Wallenpaupack North Primary School showed their support and gratitude to a deployed 2012 WAHS graduate, Daniel Coutts (1st Lieutenant, U.S. Air Force).

Coutts is a pilot, currently serving in the Middle East, delivering supplies throughout the region.

The curious students wrote letters of thanks, birthday wishes, intriguing questions and some endearing very honorable and honest comments such as: “I want to be in the Army!”; “I’m scared of planes, that’s why I like trains!”; or simply “Your Mom really loves you!” The ordinary letters quickly snowballed (appropriate for Northeast PA) into massive research projects, detailed works of art (posters, collages), personal drawings, and sincere words of appreciation related to what their understanding is about the Air Force and all branches of the military. The patriotic children took several days to discuss, assemble, and add the perfect finishing touches to each of their projects, envelopes, or sketches.

All of the letters, artwork and projects have been lovingly sent within an even larger care package by his mom Sherry Coutts, who works at the school. The parcel will be overflowing with many simple pleasures from home such as: Girl Scout Cookies, beef jerky, a favorite type of peanut butter and other specially - requested items.

The students involved in this endeavor eagerly await a response, more photos, or possibly even a meeting with Coutts in person in the future (complete with uniform) at The North Primary School.

Students involved were from Grade 1, Mrs. Turner’s Class- Grace Ezra, Billy Motz, Izabella Rodriguez; Kindergarten, Mrs. Hyduchak’s Class- Patrick Bowers, Damien Carson, Roman Fesler, Thomas McVeigh, Aniyah Knight, Lilliana Piedrabuena, Sophia Seward; Mrs. Mann’s Class- Lillian Fenkner, Carmine Fiorletta, Jewelyona Bozek, Xavery Schock; Mrs. McGinnis’s Class- Baekson Clinton, Julian Koon-Koon, Richard Kowalick, Chace Resino and Abigail Ryan.



