The Wolf administration today urged citizens to monitor weather conditions throughout the evening and overnight, as storms could bring strong winds, tornadoes, hail, heavy rain and flash flooding across the state.

“This storm threat will hit during the evening and overnight hours, when you and your family may be busy or sleeping,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Please be vigilant and make sure you sign-up or listen for weather alerts in case you need to take action to stay safe.”

According to the National Weather Service, a strong line of storms will move across the state from west to east, starting around 6 p.m. and ending by 6 a.m. The storms will not last very long, but bring the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and strong winds that could bring down power lines.

Acting PEMA Director Randy Padfield said the agency is working closely with county emergency management personnel to deploy any state resources that could be needed. Extra staff will be on hand to monitor conditions as county reports come in.

“Anyone who needs to travel overnight should be vigilant for flooding, as it’s harder to see flood water in the dark,” Acting Director Padfield said. “In addition, prepare for the possibility of morning travel delays caused by downed trees and power lines.”

Free emergency preparedness information is available online atwww.Ready.PA.gov. You can download free emergency kit checklists and family emergency plans.