Toyota of Scranton donated $2,000 to The Greenhouse Project as top sponsor for the NEPA Green Fair & 5K Run / Walk which will be held April 27th at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

Jane Risse and Moira Connolly received the check for The Greenhouse Project.

The family friendly environmental celebration kicks off with a 5K run / walk at 9am and is followed by the Green Fair from 10am to 3pm. The Green Fair is a free festival featuring free educational programs and demonstrations, children’s activities, vendors, local food, live music, yoga, nature walks, and a plant sale.