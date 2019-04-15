LACKAWAXEN TWP.- The Farmhouse Art Gallery has announced its upcoming exhibition of pen and ink drawings created by Katie Hovencamp at Three Hammers Winery in Lackawaxen Township.

The show is currently on display and will run until April 28. Hovencamp's work consists of fine pen and ink drawings that address fracturing cultural constructs such as gender, beauty, and the body politic to expose, examine, and critique their social and historical assumptions. Her process of making art emerges from complex and contradictory circumstances, materials, and objects, and their multiple encounters.

Hovencamp began her professional studies at the Baum School of Art in Allentown and received her BFA from Arizona State University in 2009 and her MFA from the Pennsylvania State University in 2014. Hovencamp has exhibited her work in numerous exhibitions within the United States, The United Kingdom, and Latvia. Her work has been reviewed in Sculpture Magazine, Chicago Reader, and several online and print publications. She has taught at various institutions such as the Edna Vihel Center for the Arts, Totts Gap Art Institute, Pennsylvania State University, Harrisburg Area Community College, and most recently Keystone College.

The Farmhouse Art Gallery is located at Three Hammers Winery, 877 Welcome Lake Road and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Three Hammers Winery is located just off Route 590 and south of Woodloch Pines Resort.

Please contact Lori Ryan 570-352-2605 for more information.