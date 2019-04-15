PIKE and WAYNE COUNTIES ― The 33rd annual Pike/Wayne Envirothon will be held Thursday, April 25 at the Wallenpaupack Environmental Learning Center outside of Hawley. This one-day educational competition for high school students is designed to test their knowledge, skills and problem solving capabilities regarding our earth’s natural resources.

Five local schools

This year, students from Canaan Christian Academy, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, Wallenpaupack, and Western Wayne high schools will compete in the Pike/Wayne Envirothon as hundreds of their peers from across the state take part in county Envirothon competitions in their areas, leading up to the 2019 Pennsylvania State Envirothon.

Local students are preparing for the local Pike/Wayne event using field guides to identify bird songs and tree species; by rubbing dampened soil between their fingers to determine its texture and consulting a soil survey for potential land uses; and by identifying organisms that live underwater in our streams and rivers to assess the health of local waterways.

Five-member teams compete by applying their knowledge and problem-solving skills in subject areas that include: Aquatic Ecology, Forestry, Soils/Land Use, Wildlife, and Current Issue which is “Agriculture and the Environment: Knowledge and Technology to Feed the World.” The Pike and Wayne county winning teams advance to the Pennsylvania Envirothon to be held at the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown and Windber Recreation Park on May 21 and 22, 2019.

Partners, sponsors

Each year County Conservation Districts and State Envirothon Coordinators partner with the U.S.D.A. Natural Resources Conservation Service, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resource Bureaus of Forestry and State Parks, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education to bring this event to each county and then the state event. These committed partners provide educational reference materials for high school teams as well as technical expertise, knowledge, and manpower at the event.

The Pike/Wayne Envirothon would not be possible without the financial contributions of local businesses. Donations support this successful youth conservation program and assist with the purchase of Envirothon t-shirts, educational prizes, and awards for the event.

This year’s sponsors include Alice’s Wonderland, Brookfield Renewable, Davis R. Chant Realtors, Creamworks Creamery, Dirlam Bros. Lumber Company, Dutch's Market, Dyberry Sand & Gravel Co., Elegante' Restaurant & Pizzeria, The Hideout Property Owner’s Association, Honesdale Farm & Garden, Honesdale National Bank, Nature’s Grace Health Foods & Deli, New Wave Inc., Northern Tier Hardwood Association, Pennsylvania Trappers Association District 9, Professional Forest Industry Association, RE/MAX Wayne, Wallenpaupack Veterinary Clinic, and Woodloch Pines Resort.

Additional funding for this year’s Pike/Wayne Envirothon was provided by the Pennsylvania Envirothon Inc. through its education grants with the PA Department of Environmental Protection Environmental Education Fund and PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The 2019 event will include a live birds of prey presentation by Delaware Valley Raptor Center.

The Pike/Wayne Envirothon is coordinated by the Pike and Wayne County Conservation Districts. To find out more about the Envirothon please contact the Pike County Conservation District office at 570-226-8220 or the Wayne Conservation District at 570-253-0930.