TAFTON - The Tafton Dive Team has taken delivery of a Zumro 19 foot dive boat with 65 horsepower, Mercury jet engine and trailer.

Dive team member Daryl Jenkins stated the boat will give volunteer members substantial new capabilities to perform its duties on the regions waterways.

“In prior years we used a modified fishing boat which worked but we realized a dive rescue boat provides a better response for citizens,” Jenkins said.

The catamaran style platform and open free board enables room for crew and equipment used for recovery operations. The stacked tube design allows the boat to be stable and dry while drafting only four to six inches of water allowing it to be used in very shallow water as well.

Dive team captain Richard Groo added that the boat will be used to support dive, sonar, and rescue operations. Final preparations adding the latest side scan sonar along with radio equipment is currently underway.

“We are following up with training on the features of the new boat the team will be ready at a moments notice should the need arise,” Groo said.

Dive team members are volunteer and consist of divers, tenders, boat operators, sonar operators, ROV operators (underwater robot) and medical responders.

“It takes a lot of personnel to effectively run dive operations and we are always welcoming new members,” Gross stated.

Contact Dive team captain Rich Groo for more information:

Call: Tafton Fire Company, 570-226-4273

Facebook: Tafton Dive/Rescue Team.