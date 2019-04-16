WALLENPAUPACK - Wednesday evening, April 17, at 6:00 will be a time for fun, while also offering support for a neighbor in need. At the Wallenpaupack North Intermediate School’s annual Talent Show, the young gymnasts, musicians, magicians and more will share their talents and skills with any and all who turn out, while also supporting Wallenpaupack grade Justin Schantz who was seriously injured in a car accident earlier this year.

Event organizer and teacher Teri Ludwig said the annual event happens because the school cares and hopes to help others in their time of need.

A fourth-grade singer, Isabelle Beheran will perform knowing the proceeds are going to a “good cause” she said. This will be Berheran’s first talent show, which she is both excited and nervous for. But, singing is “fun” and seeing others’ talents is something she is excited about because she is looking forward to supporting a “great cause.”

A fifth-grade comedian, Sophia Harmuth will impress many when she impersonates a sleeping baby, while her hands and legs are attached to fishing wire. The act resembles something Harmuth found online, but she said its been tweaked. This will not be Harmuth’s first talent show, and she is really excited.

Schantz sustained burns over 52 percent of his body from the accident and both of his legs were amputated. As of earlier this month, he was in an induced coma and faces many surgeries as well as well as extensive recovery according to a press release. Proceeds from the event, will help with medical costs Ludwig said. Schantz was set to graduate from college, with plans on enrolling in the army.

Ludwig said choosing the top 20 performances for the actual show was a “tough choice” because there were 40 students who tried out. There will be an intermission in the show, where there will be a build your own cupcakes that were donated by the parent teacher association (PTA).

A fourth grader, Lily Miller will see “Titanium.” This will be Miller’s first talent show and she is performing now, because after being bullied last year, she said singing will allow her to express herself and she loves to sing. In regards to supporting Schantz, Miller said she is sympathetic to him and she hopes her singing helps make people happier.

The Great Gregory will show the world his magic, using just a marker. This will be The Great Gregory’s first talent show and he fells somewhat ready. He does like the idea though, that the show is supporting a “good cause” he said. A long-time friend, Magical Molly will be The Great Gregory’s assistant. Taking part in the show, the Magical Molly said is a chance to help someone in need.

The talent show is at the Wallenpaupack North Intermediate School at 6:00, Wednesday April 17.



