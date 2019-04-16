HAWLEY - The Downtown Hawley Partnership is holding its Annual Dinner on Wednesday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at the newly expanded,1st Presbyterian Church hall located at 815 Church St., Hawley.

Note, this is a different location than in past years.

This event is held once a year to provide members and the community with the State of the Partnership Annual Report and the election and induction of the new Board of Directors. DHP will be presenting the Outstanding Community Service Awards.

Outgoing president Sandy Gabrielson said, “2019 was a good year for Hawley and the DHP. Strong membership numbers coupled with dedicated board members and volunteers combined to produce successful signature events drawing large numbers of visitors to our humble little borough. 2020 promises to be even more successful for the Hawley businesses and community in general.”

Keynote speaker, Carol McManus, will be addressing the audience on the topic Hawley Homecoming. She shared, “Small towns are the core fabric of what makes our country great. Some are struggling but many are thriving. I want to share some of the secrets of what other towns and businesses are doing to grow and prosper.” McManus is the founder and CEO of CKC Global Marketing, helping businesses and entrepreneurs elevate their message and amplify their voice.

Go to visithawleypa.com to make your reservation today. Questions may be directed to info@visithawleypa.com.