BLOOMSBURG — "The Light in the Dark: The 9th Annual Dance Minor Concert" will be held at Bloomsburg University on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. and Monday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open for seating 30 minutes prior to performance.

Avery Roberts of Moscow will participate in the show as Assistant Stage Manager.

The dance concert features seven pieces, each exploring a unique perspective and theme. The content explored through varied dance styles includes: miscarriage, mental health: depression/anxiety, abusive relationships, standing proudly in your self-essence, suicide, degenerative illness and aging, and consumption/environmental concerns.

The concert title, The Light in the Dark, reflects the perspective of the choreographers that we create hope when we bring attention and voice to difficult matters.

Choreographers include students Sera Doughton, Angela Peiffer, Nicole Gagliardi, Briana Gist, Eliza Treese, Emel Rasim, and Professor Julie Petry, Artistic Director.

